Insider Selling: Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Sells $176,050.00 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell Tyson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $176,050.00. Following the sale, the director owned 43,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,036.79. The trade was a 10.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Photronics stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Photronics had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.06%.The firm had revenue of $215.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Photronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Photronics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 219,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 50,707 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 371,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 44,764 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 96,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLAB. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Photronics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Photronics, Inc is a leading global supplier of photomask products used in the manufacture of integrated circuits, flat panel displays, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and advanced packaging applications. Photomasks, also known as reticles, are critical templates that carry the precise circuit patterns required for semiconductor lithography processes. The company offers a comprehensive range of mask solutions, including binary masks, attenuated phase-shift masks, reticles for micro-optics, and specialized products for high?resolution applications.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut, Photronics has grown through organic expansion and strategic investments in high?end lithography technology.

