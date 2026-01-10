Roger Adsett Sells 802 Shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) COO Roger Adsett sold 802 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $140,406.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 109,660 shares in the company, valued at $19,198,176.20. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Roger Adsett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insmed alerts:

On Thursday, January 8th, Roger Adsett sold 2,059 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $358,616.03.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Roger Adsett sold 1,429 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $247,688.57.

Insmed Trading Up 3.3%

Insmed stock opened at $175.97 on Friday. Insmed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.40 and a 1 year high of $212.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Key Stories Impacting Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $142.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.33 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 183.55% and a negative net margin of 264.83%.Insmed’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Insmed this week:

Positive Sentiment: Preliminary/full?year revenue and updated FY?2025 guidance well above Street expectations — management cited ~ $606.4M revenue guidance vs. consensus near $520.7M, a key driver of the rally. Read More.

Preliminary/full?year revenue and updated FY?2025 guidance well above Street expectations — management cited ~ $606.4M revenue guidance vs. consensus near $520.7M, a key driver of the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: BRINSUPRI launch strong: company reported ~ $144.6M in BRINSUPRI revenue for the first full quarter of launch and ~ $172.7M for full?year 2025 — supports multi?blockbuster revenue narrative. Read More.

BRINSUPRI launch strong: company reported ~ $144.6M in BRINSUPRI revenue for the first full quarter of launch and ~ $172.7M for full?year 2025 — supports multi?blockbuster revenue narrative. Read More. Positive Sentiment: ARIKAYCE outperformance and 2026 guidance: ARIKAYCE generated ~ $433.8M in 2025, exceeding prior guidance; management expects $450M–$470M in 2026, underpinning recurring cash flow expectations. Read More.

ARIKAYCE outperformance and 2026 guidance: ARIKAYCE generated ~ $433.8M in 2025, exceeding prior guidance; management expects $450M–$470M in 2026, underpinning recurring cash flow expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Clinical timeline updates: ENCORE (ARIKAYCE Phase 3) topline is now expected in March/April 2026 and CEDAR (brensocatib Phase 2b) topline in Q2 2026 — material catalysts but timing shifts may concentrate near?term volatility. Read More.

Clinical timeline updates: ENCORE (ARIKAYCE Phase 3) topline is now expected in March/April 2026 and CEDAR (brensocatib Phase 2b) topline in Q2 2026 — material catalysts but timing shifts may concentrate near?term volatility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: R&D cadence: new Phase?3 PALM?ILD start and plans for additional Phase?3 programs (PAH, PPF, IPF) expand long?term optionality but raise near?term spend and execution risk. Read More.

R&D cadence: new Phase?3 PALM?ILD start and plans for additional Phase?3 programs (PAH, PPF, IPF) expand long?term optionality but raise near?term spend and execution risk. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Media/retail interest: Jim Cramer highlighted INSM as “worth keeping an eye on,” which can boost retail liquidity but is not a fundamental endorsement. Read More.

Media/retail interest: Jim Cramer highlighted INSM as “worth keeping an eye on,” which can boost retail liquidity but is not a fundamental endorsement. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Concentrated insider selling: multiple executives (CEO, CFO, COO and others) sold shares across Jan. 6–8 (reports aggregate ? $15M+ in sales), which can signal profit?taking or create negative sentiment among some investors. Read More.

Concentrated insider selling: multiple executives (CEO, CFO, COO and others) sold shares across Jan. 6–8 (reports aggregate ? $15M+ in sales), which can signal profit?taking or create negative sentiment among some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investor litigation alert: Pomerantz LLP has opened an investor investigation into Insmed, introducing legal and reputational uncertainty until matters are resolved. Read More.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 42.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Insmed by 404.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Insmed from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Insmed from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $269.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Mizuho set a $212.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Insmed

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.