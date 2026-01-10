Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aritzia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$100.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Desjardins upped their price target on Aritzia from C$125.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$133.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$135.92.

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$131.47 on Friday. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$36.51 and a 1-year high of C$135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$110.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$90.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.01.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aritzia had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of C$1.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Q3 results showed C$1.10 EPS and C$1.04B in revenue (quarterly profit ~C$138.9M) with US sales growth — the company also released a slide deck and press materials that emphasize US expansion and margin progress. This operational beat and commentary support higher forward expectations. View Press Release

Q3 results showed C$1.10 EPS and C$1.04B in revenue (quarterly profit ~C$138.9M) with US sales growth — the company also released a slide deck and press materials that emphasize US expansion and margin progress. This operational beat and commentary support higher forward expectations. Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity raised its target to C$164 and reiterated a “buy” — the largest upside among new targets, signaling strong analyst conviction on growth and validating the rally. BayStreet.CA

Canaccord Genuity raised its target to C$164 and reiterated a “buy” — the largest upside among new targets, signaling strong analyst conviction on growth and validating the rally. Positive Sentiment: TD Securities lifted its target to C$155 and kept a “buy” rating, backing expectations for continued top-line momentum and U.S. opportunity. BayStreet.CA

TD Securities lifted its target to C$155 and kept a “buy” rating, backing expectations for continued top-line momentum and U.S. opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Truist increased its target to C$157 (21.8% upside), reflecting improved margin and growth outlook assumptions. BayStreet.CA TickerReport

Truist increased its target to C$157 (21.8% upside), reflecting improved margin and growth outlook assumptions. Positive Sentiment: RBC raised its target to C$150 and moved to “outperform”, another blue?chip firm increasing estimates after the quarter. BayStreet.CA

RBC raised its target to C$150 and moved to “outperform”, another blue?chip firm increasing estimates after the quarter. Positive Sentiment: CIBC raised its target to C$148, citing continued sales and margin momentum. BayStreet.CA

CIBC raised its target to C$148, citing continued sales and margin momentum. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies published a bullish note forecasting strong price appreciation, adding to the positive analyst sentiment supporting the move. AmericanBankingNews

Jefferies published a bullish note forecasting strong price appreciation, adding to the positive analyst sentiment supporting the move. Neutral Sentiment: General market mentions and “what to watch” coverage flagged Aritzia as a stock to watch on earnings day; useful for attention but not a direct catalyst. MSN

General market mentions and “what to watch” coverage flagged Aritzia as a stock to watch on earnings day; useful for attention but not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its target to C$120, which implies downside vs. the current price — a sign that not all analysts are convinced the rally is fully priced. BayStreet.CA

Wells Fargo raised its target to C$120, which implies downside vs. the current price — a sign that not all analysts are convinced the rally is fully priced. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and leverage remain watchpoints: ATZ trades at a high P/E (~54.8) and carries elevated debt-to-equity (~93.5%), which could cap upside if growth slows. MarketBeat

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories. Its geographical segments include Canada and the United States. The company generates the majority of revenue from Retail, followed by eCommerce.

