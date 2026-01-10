Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Trading 9.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $205.5350 and last traded at $205.5350. Approximately 35 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.00.

Lasertec Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.18 and its 200-day moving average is $143.85.

About Lasertec

Lasertec Corp is a Japan?based manufacturer of precision inspection and measurement equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company develops and markets laser?based metrology systems designed to detect defects, measure critical dimensions and analyze surface topography on photomasks, reticles and wafers used in advanced silicon device fabrication. Its product lineup addresses key stages in semiconductor production, including mask inspection, wafer defect review and overlay measurement.

The company’s core technology leverages high?resolution optics and laser interferometry to provide non?contact, high?speed analysis of patterned surfaces.

