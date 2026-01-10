JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 291.92 and last traded at GBX 292.50. 1,171,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 377,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 293.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 288.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 275.66. The stock has a market cap of £242.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The company reported GBX 3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JPMorgan China Growth & Income had a net margin of 72.25% and a return on equity of 2.99%.

Strategic thinking for Chinese markets

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc aims to provide the best of both worlds. The Manager focuses on investing in Chinese companies listed on domestic exchanges and companies in Greater China by focusing on the growth of “New China” – companies and sectors that are capitalising on the transition of the country to a more consumer-driven economy – whilst the Company aims to deliver a predictable quarterly income distribution – announced at the start of each financial year.

Expertise – Strong focus on research capabilities, with investment teams based in Hong Kong, Taiwan and mainland China.

Portfolio – Focuses on companies benefiting from the transition of China to a consumer-driven economy.

Results – Benefits from the economic transformation and evolving role of China as a global economic superpower while aiming to deliver a predictable quarterly income.

The first investment trust to focus purely on the greater China region, the JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc capitalises on our extensive local knowledge and experience to find attractive opportunities in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

