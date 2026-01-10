Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Trading 2% Higher – What’s Next?

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 223.80 and last traded at GBX 223.80. 511,146 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 421,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on N91 shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ninety One Group from GBX 165 to GBX 190 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ninety One Group from GBX 226 to GBX 222 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 206.

Ninety One Group Stock Up 2.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 215.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 204.33. The company has a market cap of £1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The company reported GBX 8.40 EPS for the quarter. Ninety One Group had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 26.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ninety One Group will post 15.1025641 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hendrik du Toit acquired 42,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 210 per share, with a total value of £90,186.60. Also, insider Kim Mary McFarland bought 76,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 209 per share, with a total value of £160,904.92. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ninety One Group



Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries. It seeks to invest in South African companies struggling with the economic fallout from the spread of coronavirus. Ninety One Group was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa with additional offices in Africa.

Featured Stories

