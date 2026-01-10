Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Trading Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 11,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 100,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Pilbara Minerals Trading Up 0.6%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83.

About Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) is an Australia-based mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of lithium and tantalum resources. The company’s core activity centers on sustainable extraction of spodumene concentrate, a key feedstock for the global lithium-ion battery industry. Pilbara Minerals maintains its principal listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: PLS) and operates an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program on the OTC Markets under the ticker PILBF.

The company’s flagship operation is the Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project, situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

