Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Trading Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 11,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 100,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.
Pilbara Minerals Trading Up 0.6%
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83.
About Pilbara Minerals
Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) is an Australia-based mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of lithium and tantalum resources. The company’s core activity centers on sustainable extraction of spodumene concentrate, a key feedstock for the global lithium-ion battery industry. Pilbara Minerals maintains its principal listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: PLS) and operates an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program on the OTC Markets under the ticker PILBF.
The company’s flagship operation is the Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project, situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pilbara Minerals
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- First Time Since 2007: All Warnings Active
- Best $19 you’ll spend this year.
Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.