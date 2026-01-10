Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Crawford United Corporation (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.2950 and last traded at $81.2875. Approximately 16,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 350% from the average daily volume of 3,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.10.

Crawford United Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $288.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.78. Crawford United had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 10.08%.The company had revenue of $47.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

