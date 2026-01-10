First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Trading Up 3.7% – Should You Buy?

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.56. 6,828,154 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 4,362,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$0.70 price objective on First Mining Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$0.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$738.07 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Mining Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

First Mining is a Canadian gold developer focused on the development and permitting of the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario. Springpole is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada. The results of a positive Pre-Feasibility Study for the Springpole Gold Project were announced by First Mining in January 2021, and permitting activities are on-going with submission of an Environmental Impact Statement for the project targeted for 2021. The Company also holds a large equity position in Treasury Metals Inc who are advancing the Goliath-Goldlund gold projects towards construction.

