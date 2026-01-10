Investment (LON:INV) Stock Price Up 2.6% – What’s Next?

The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 69.80 and last traded at GBX 69.80. 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.

Investment Trading Up 2.6%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 65.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 63.85. The company has a market cap of £6.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.49 and a beta of 0.28.

Investment Company Profile

The Investment Company plc is a small registered, self-managed closed-ended balanced fund. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The fund is managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

