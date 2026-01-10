Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Shares Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Goldbank Mining Co. (CVE:GLB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 10,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 8,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Goldbank Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.46.

About Goldbank Mining

Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties located in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims situated in the Klondike region. The company was formerly known as Ballad Gold & Silver Ltd. and changed its name to Goldbank Mining Corporation in January 2009.

Featured Stories

