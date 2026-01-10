MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Trading 0% Higher – What’s Next?

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.1050 and last traded at $21.96. Approximately 22,880 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 170,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded MEG Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69.

MEG Energy is an independent Canadian oil sands company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company’s principal operations center on the development and production of bitumen through steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) technology. MEG Energy’s flagship asset is the Christina Lake project in northeast Alberta, where it produces and upgrades bitumen into synthetic crude oil for sale to North American refineries.

Christina Lake is developed in multiple phases, each designed to optimize thermal efficiency and maintain strong environmental controls.

