Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Shares Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKEGet Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27 and last traded at GBX 26.80. Approximately 3,908,227 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,248,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 41 target price on shares of Duke Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 41.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 28.84. The company has a market capitalization of £134.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.88, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 19.30.

