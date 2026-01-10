Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Still a Buy?

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.5950 and last traded at $65.5950. Approximately 78 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.62.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.89.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS: NVZMF) is a global leader in biological solutions, specializing in the development and production of industrial enzymes and microorganisms. The company’s products are designed to improve the efficiency and sustainability of a wide range of industries, including agriculture, bioenergy, food and beverage, household care, and textiles. By leveraging biotechnology, Novozymes helps customers reduce resource consumption, lower environmental impact, and optimize process performance.

Novozymes offers an extensive portfolio of enzyme products and microbial solutions that address specific industrial challenges such as starch conversion, biofuel production, and ingredient functionality in food processing.

