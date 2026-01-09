AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.5150, with a volume of 21043075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.26.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMC

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $838.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 761.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc operates as a leading movie exhibition company, specializing in the presentation of theatrical motion pictures across a network of multiplex cinemas. The company’s core business activities encompass ticket sales, concession and refreshment services, and the licensing of premium viewing formats. AMC offers a variety of auditorium experiences, including IMAX®, Dolby Cinema™, and Cinemark’s RealD 3D systems, designed to enhance audience engagement through superior sound, visual clarity, and seating comfort.

Originally founded in 1920 with its first theatre in Kansas City, AMC has evolved into one of the largest theater chains in the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.