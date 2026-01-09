Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Trading 36.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 36.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 780,055 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 218,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Garibaldi Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$29.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11.

Garibaldi Resources Company Profile

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project located to Northwest British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

