Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 and last traded at GBX 0.01, with a volume of 116116094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01.

Mirriad Advertising Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.54 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mirriad Advertising Company Profile

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

