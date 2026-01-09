Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Stock Price Up 29.4% – What’s Next?

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) shares rose 29.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 533,851 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 170,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Wealth Minerals Stock Down 5.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 15.96. The stock has a market cap of C$34.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile. Wealth Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

