Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB) Trading Up 7.8% – Should You Buy?

Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.88. Approximately 171,905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 469,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPB shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Upstream Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised Upstream Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Upstream Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Upstream Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital began coverage on Upstream Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Upstream Bio Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16.

Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Upstream Bio had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 4,366.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upstream Bio, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstream Bio

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Upstream Bio by 6.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Upstream Bio by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Upstream Bio by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Upstream Bio by 83.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Upstream Bio by 34.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Upstream Bio

Upstream Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation prophylactic vaccines and immuno-oncology therapies. Leveraging a proprietary viral vector platform, the company aims to deliver optimized antigen payloads that stimulate robust and durable immune responses against both infectious diseases and cancer targets. Upstream Bio’s approach emphasizes safety, manufacturability and potential for rapid scale-up to address emerging public health challenges.

The company’s research and development pipeline includes multiple viral vector-based candidates in early clinical and preclinical stages.

