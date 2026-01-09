Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Shares Down 10.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report) were down 10.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.50 and last traded at GBX 13. Approximately 997,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 381% from the average daily volume of 207,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50.
Inspiration Healthcare Group Trading Down 12.1%
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of £11.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.09.
Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported GBX (0.29) EPS for the quarter. Inspiration Healthcare Group had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Inspiration Healthcare Group plc will post 1.3444767 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile
Inspiration Healthcare (AIM: IHC) designs, manufactures and markets pioneering medical technology. Based in the UK, the Company specialises in neonatal intensive care medical devices, which are addressing a critical need to help to save the lives and improve the outcomes of patients, starting with the very first breaths of life.
The Company has a broad portfolio of its own products and complementary distributed products, for use in neonatal intensive care designed to support even the most premature babies throughout their hospital stay.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Inspiration Healthcare Group
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- First Time Since 2007: All Warnings Active
- How the Rich Retire
Receive News & Ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.