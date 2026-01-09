SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.34 and last traded at $64.3210, with a volume of 157831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.76.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 211.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 17,737 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,147,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 117,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 167,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.