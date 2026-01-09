Aviva (LON:AV) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 760 target price on the stock.

AV has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 650 price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aviva from GBX 687 to GBX 671 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 735 to GBX 725 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 711.20.

Aviva Stock Performance

Shares of LON:AV traded up GBX 11.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 690.60. 5,087,637 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 663.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 656.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.87. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 390.70 and a 12 month high of GBX 510.20.

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported GBX 21.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Aviva had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aviva will post 46.4942529 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 642 per share, for a total transaction of £1,470.18. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

Featured Stories

