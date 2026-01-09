Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given a C$34.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) has been assigned a C$34.50 price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HBM. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$20.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$22.50 to C$26.75 in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.29.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

HBM traded up C$0.69 on Friday, reaching C$29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 590,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,447. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.82. The company has a market cap of C$11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.05. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$8.49 and a 12-month high of C$30.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.35 million for the quarter. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1220575 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals. Hudbay produces copper concentrate, which contains copper, gold, and silver, as well as zinc metal. More than half the company’s revenue is attributable to the copper business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.