National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$188.00 at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$184.00 to C$188.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. CIBC upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$174.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$166.17.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE:NA traded up C$1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching C$173.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,807. The firm has a market cap of C$67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.15. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$106.67 and a 12 month high of C$177.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$168.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$154.46.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$2.82 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada is the sixth-largest Canadian bank. The bank offers integrated financial services, primarily in the province of Quebec as well as the city of Toronto. Operational segments include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and a financial markets group.

