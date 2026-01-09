Alma Metals (ASX:ALM) Insider Alasdair Cooke Buys 14,465,913 Shares

Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM – Get Free Report) insider Alasdair Cooke purchased 14,465,913 shares of Alma Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$101,261.39.
Alasdair Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 24th, Alasdair Cooke acquired 10,000,000 shares of Alma Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 per share, with a total value of A$60,000.00.
- On Monday, December 1st, Alasdair Cooke bought 8,000,000 shares of Alma Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$56,000.00.
Alma Metals Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.10.
About Alma Metals
Australian base metals exploration
