Investors Purchase Large Volume of Archer Daniels Midland Call Options (NYSE:ADM)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 8,872 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 68% compared to the average volume of 5,273 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $54.38.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.77. 732,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,743. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.27%.

Institutional Trading of Archer Daniels Midland

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 367.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 313.8% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 113.6% during the third quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM’s business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

