CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Issues Earnings Results

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

CytoDyn Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CYDY stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 270,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,880. CytoDyn has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.

CytoDyn Company Profile

CytoDyn Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapies. The company’s lead product candidate, leronlimab (PRO 140), is a humanized monoclonal antibody designed to block the CCR5 receptor, which plays a critical role in HIV infection and certain cancer pathways. CytoDyn is advancing leronlimab through multiple clinical trials targeting indications such as treatment-resistant HIV, metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and other oncology and inflammatory conditions.

In its pursuit of regulatory approvals, CytoDyn has conducted Phase II and Phase III studies of leronlimab in people living with HIV who have experienced virologic failure on existing therapies.

