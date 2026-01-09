Barclays Cuts KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $159.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $169.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KKR. Weiss Ratings raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.07.

NYSE KKR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.80. 305,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,327. The company has a market capitalization of $119.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.18 and its 200-day moving average is $132.94.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 13.84%.The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,242,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,698,608,000 after acquiring an additional 585,893 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,847,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,640,275,000 after purchasing an additional 765,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $1,530,419,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.6% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,221,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $694,652,000 after purchasing an additional 457,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,642,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $603,229,000 after purchasing an additional 65,695 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

