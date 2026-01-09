Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Chevron by 652,139.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,757,000 after acquiring an additional 83,702,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,721,477,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14,194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,722,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $532,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,177 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 122,064,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,478,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,772,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,979,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,723 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at $170,052,783.75. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $52,270,893.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,205.50. The trade was a 95.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 631,990 shares of company stock valued at $99,716,808. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron News Summary

Chevron Trading Up 2.6%

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

NYSE:CVX opened at $159.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.31. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $320.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.14.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

