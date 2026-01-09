State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 6.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Steinberganna Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $276,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 37.1% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 731,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Down 2.0%

Amphenol stock opened at $136.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.41. The company has a market capitalization of $166.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $144.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.08.

View Our Latest Report on APH

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $5,750,906.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,723,354. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $16,940,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,625. This represents a 90.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,063,194 shares of company stock worth $148,244,445 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.