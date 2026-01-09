Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34,147 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natural Investments LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at $148,677,892.20. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,303.48. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $200.96 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $210.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. HSBC set a $127.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lam Research from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.04.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

