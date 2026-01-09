Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $40.18 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 778,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,610 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 0.5% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $40,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 246.5% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 224.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on Bank of America from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.82.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $57.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target on BAC to $66 and reiterated a Buy, signaling analyst confidence and ~17.5% upside from the recent price, which can support buying interest. TD Cowen Boosts BAC Price Target

TD Cowen raised its price target on to $66 and reiterated a Buy, signaling analyst confidence and ~17.5% upside from the recent price, which can support buying interest. Positive Sentiment: HSBC Global Research upgraded Bank of America from Hold to Strong-Buy, another bullish analyst action that may buoy sentiment and offset some negative headlines. HSBC Upgrade Note

HSBC Global Research upgraded Bank of America from Hold to Strong-Buy, another bullish analyst action that may buoy sentiment and offset some negative headlines. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America confirmed it will report Q4 2025 results and host an investor call on Jan. 14 — an upcoming catalyst that could amplify moves depending on earnings, guidance, and commentary on regulatory or capital issues. Q4 Results & Call

Bank of America confirmed it will report Q4 2025 results and host an investor call on Jan. 14 — an upcoming catalyst that could amplify moves depending on earnings, guidance, and commentary on regulatory or capital issues. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America updated its accounting for tax equity investments and is pushing into fixed-income and digital-asset initiatives — strategic moves that investors will watch for earnings and capital effects, but the immediate impact is uncertain. Accounting Update

Bank of America updated its accounting for tax equity investments and is pushing into fixed-income and digital-asset initiatives — strategic moves that investors will watch for earnings and capital effects, but the immediate impact is uncertain. Negative Sentiment: India’s markets regulator found that a Bank of America unit shared confidential information ahead of a $180M block trade and alleges misleading responses during the probe; BofA is reportedly seeking to settle without admitting guilt. This raises regulatory, legal and reputational risk that can pressure the stock. India Regulator Finds BofA Shared Confidential Info

India’s markets regulator found that a Bank of America unit shared confidential information ahead of a $180M block trade and alleges misleading responses during the probe; BofA is reportedly seeking to settle without admitting guilt. This raises regulatory, legal and reputational risk that can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America, adding to negative analyst action that can amplify selling pressure when paired with regulatory headlines. Wolfe Research Downgrade

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

