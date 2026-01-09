Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Stake Boosted by Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $23,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,870,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,835,000 after acquiring an additional 22,636,769 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 122,402,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,369 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,896,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,194,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407,252 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,910,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,389,000 after purchasing an additional 659,542 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $74.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average is $74.01. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.15.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.