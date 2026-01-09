Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU Shares Sold by Yardley Wealth Management LLC

Yardley Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,791 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 17.0% of Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Yardley Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $30,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,662,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,590 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 4,499,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,885,000 after purchasing an additional 167,569 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,813,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,552,000 after purchasing an additional 606,268 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,605,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,982,000 after purchasing an additional 143,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,785,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,458,000 after purchasing an additional 75,775 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU opened at $47.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.