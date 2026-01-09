Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $99.00 price objective on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Cowen restated a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.65.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 59,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $4,717,640.00. Following the sale, the director owned 257,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,570,349.68. This trade represents a 18.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 66,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $5,668,098.08. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 430,404 shares of company stock valued at $40,597,079 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.85. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 1.64. Roblox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

