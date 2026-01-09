Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Position Boosted by Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 334.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 6.8% of Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $9,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC now owns 599,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,336,000 after acquiring an additional 41,334 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 164,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

