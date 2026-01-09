PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Matthew Klein Sells 3,016 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Klein sold 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $233,679.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 396,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,757,003.16. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average is $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.49. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.39. The business had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 194.11% and a net margin of 42.25%.PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. Analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

Neutral Sentiment: Analysts maintain a consensus rating of “Hold” on PTCT, signaling muted broker enthusiasm and limited near-term upward catalyst from Wall Street. Article Title

Analysts maintain a consensus rating of “Hold” on PTCT, signaling muted broker enthusiasm and limited near-term upward catalyst from Wall Street. Neutral Sentiment: PTC reported an inducement grant of 300 restricted stock units for a new non-executive hire under Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4); a routine, small hire award with minimal direct financial impact but modest dilution. Article Title

PTC reported an inducement grant of 300 restricted stock units for a new non-executive hire under Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4); a routine, small hire award with minimal direct financial impact but modest dilution. Negative Sentiment: A company director executed a sizable sale valued at $916,200, a notable insider disposition that can weigh on investor sentiment even if done for personal reasons. Article Title

A company director executed a sizable sale valued at $916,200, a notable insider disposition that can weigh on investor sentiment even if done for personal reasons. Negative Sentiment: Broad insider selling disclosed in SEC Form 4 filings: multiple senior executives (including CEO Matthew B. Klein, CFO Pierre Gravier, EVP Lee Golden, VP Mark Boulding, CAO Christine Utter and others) sold shares in early January. These trades—ranging from small lots to multi-thousand-share sales—represent notable reductions in insider positions and may signal profit-taking or diversification, which can pressure the stock until a clear operational/strategy signal offsets them. Representative filings: SEC Form 4

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PTCT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $486,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 35.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,060 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 458.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,851 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company’s research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC’s approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

