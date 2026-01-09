EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) CTO David Brainard Sells 5,709 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CTO David Brainard sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $143,010.45. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 101,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,155.15. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 28th, David Brainard sold 1,291 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $34,082.40.

Shares of EVER opened at $25.42 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $914.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $173.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. EverQuote had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 38.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 25.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EVER. Zacks Research raised EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded EverQuote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company’s core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

