Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 27.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 40.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

More Capital One Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target on COF to $290 and kept a Buy rating, increasing upside expectations and providing a near-term valuation catalyst. Read More.

TD Cowen raised its price target on COF to $290 and kept a Buy rating, increasing upside expectations and providing a near-term valuation catalyst. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird published a positive report on Capital One, reinforcing analyst confidence in the franchise and supporting momentum into the stock. Read More.

Robert W. Baird published a positive report on Capital One, reinforcing analyst confidence in the franchise and supporting momentum into the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: High-profile media endorsement: Jim Cramer said “it’s not too late to buy” Capital One, which can attract retail interest and short-term buying. Read More.

High-profile media endorsement: Jim Cramer said “it’s not too late to buy” Capital One, which can attract retail interest and short-term buying. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage notes multiple analyst upgrades and “litigation clarity” driving upward revisions from firms (Citi, KBW, Keefe Bruyette & Woods and others), a broader fundamental/consensus upgrade likely supporting the stock. Read More.

Coverage notes multiple analyst upgrades and “litigation clarity” driving upward revisions from firms (Citi, KBW, Keefe Bruyette & Woods and others), a broader fundamental/consensus upgrade likely supporting the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity has surged around COF, which signals elevated speculative interest and possible hedging flows — this can amplify intraday moves but is ambiguous for fundamentals. Read More.

Options activity has surged around COF, which signals elevated speculative interest and possible hedging flows — this can amplify intraday moves but is ambiguous for fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Consumer-facing coverage (card product comparisons) highlights Capital One’s product positioning; useful for long-term brand/market-share context but unlikely to move the stock on its own. Read More.

Consumer-facing coverage (card product comparisons) highlights Capital One’s product positioning; useful for long-term brand/market-share context but unlikely to move the stock on its own. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sale: Ravi Raghu sold 13,450 shares at roughly $250 (~30.7% reduction in his holding) — the size of this sale is the most notable and can raise questions about near-term insider conviction. Read More.

Large insider sale: Ravi Raghu sold 13,450 shares at roughly $250 (~30.7% reduction in his holding) — the size of this sale is the most notable and can raise questions about near-term insider conviction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares at $250, trimming his stake; insider disposals by senior officers can weigh on sentiment even if routine. Read More.

General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares at $250, trimming his stake; insider disposals by senior officers can weigh on sentiment even if routine. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Other insider sales (Lia Dean, Celia Karam) were disclosed recently — smaller individually but collectively may temper investor enthusiasm. Read More.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of COF stock opened at $255.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The company had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 135.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $504,338.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,996,492.55. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,121,500. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 298,895 shares of company stock valued at $67,111,541 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on COF shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $264.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Zacks Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on COF

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.