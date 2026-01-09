SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Insider Abby Payne Sells 9,329 Shares of Stock

SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) insider Abby Payne sold 9,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $185,647.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 682,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,579,541.10. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Abby Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SailPoint alerts:

On Thursday, January 8th, Abby Payne sold 3,582 shares of SailPoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $70,099.74.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Abby Payne sold 10,965 shares of SailPoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $210,856.95.

SailPoint Stock Down 2.9%

NASDAQ SAIL opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08. SailPoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SailPoint ( NASDAQ:SAIL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. SailPoint had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 30.87%.The business had revenue of $281.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAIL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on SailPoint from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SailPoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.70 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on SailPoint from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.01.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SailPoint

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,816,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SailPoint by 215.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SailPoint in the third quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in SailPoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000.

Trending Headlines about SailPoint

Here are the key news stories impacting SailPoint this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG reiterated a “buy” and set a $29 price target, highlighting multiple near-term catalysts and implying substantial upside versus current levels. BTIG Reaffirmation

BTIG reiterated a “buy” and set a $29 price target, highlighting multiple near-term catalysts and implying substantial upside versus current levels. Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat / Market commentary argues the recent pullback lacked company-specific catalysts (no earnings miss or guidance cut) and frames the decline as market-driven — presenting a potential buying window given strong revenue growth and >$1B ARR. MarketBeat Buying-Window

MarketBeat / Market commentary argues the recent pullback lacked company-specific catalysts (no earnings miss or guidance cut) and frames the decline as market-driven — presenting a potential buying window given strong revenue growth and >$1B ARR. Neutral Sentiment: Other analyst commentary is mixed but not uniformly negative — Mizuho remains neutral with a $23 target and some firms keep Buy/Outperform stances; consensus still implies upside from current prices. Wall Street Coverage

Other analyst commentary is mixed but not uniformly negative — Mizuho remains neutral with a $23 target and some firms keep Buy/Outperform stances; consensus still implies upside from current prices. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling was reported Jan. 6–8: CEO, CFO, president and several senior executives sold shares across multiple days (CEO sales total ~165,891 shares across the three days; other senior execs also reduced holdings). Large, clustered insider sales are weighing on sentiment and likely contributing to the share-price decline, even though filings show insiders retain large positions. Representative SEC filing: CEO Form 4

About SailPoint

(Get Free Report)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: SAIL) is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company’s flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.