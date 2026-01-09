Planned Solutions Inc. Has $26.06 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF $ITOT

Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $26,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $971,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 67,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ITOT stock opened at $150.81 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $151.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.74. The company has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02.
About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF
The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
