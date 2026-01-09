Planned Solutions Inc. Has $26.06 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF $ITOT

Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $26,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $971,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 67,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $150.81 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $151.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.74. The company has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.