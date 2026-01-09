Nova R Wealth Inc. Acquires 128,653 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 80.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 6.2% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $14,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 457,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,174,000 after buying an additional 152,238 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 334.0% in the third quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 194,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 149,322 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC now owns 599,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,336,000 after acquiring an additional 41,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP opened at $49.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.