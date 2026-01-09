FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) CFO Sarah Oughtred Sells 10,515 Shares of Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 10,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $120,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 834,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,600,545. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Sarah Oughtred sold 22,745 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $168,085.55.

FIGS Stock Down 1.8%

FIGS stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.70 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $151.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.39 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.03%.The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on FIGS from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on FIGS from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised FIGS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in FIGS by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,976,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 422,277 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth $328,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $891,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in FIGS by 1,876.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer designer and retailer of medical apparel and accessories. The company offers a range of products tailored to the needs of healthcare professionals, including scrub sets, lab coats, tops, bottoms, outerwear, footwear, and performance fabrics designed for comfort, durability, and antimicrobial protection. Through its e-commerce platform and a growing network of retail stores, FIGS provides customizable uniforms and accessories with a focus on innovative materials and functional design features such as four-way stretch fabrics, moisture-wicking technology, and multiple secure pockets.

Founded in 2013 by Heather Hasson and Trina Spear, FIGS set out to disrupt the traditional medical uniform market by emphasizing both form and function.

