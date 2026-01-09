Grace & White Inc. NY Decreases Stake in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. $OESX

Grace & White Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 294,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,589,514 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 0.09% of Orion Energy Systems worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $16.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.53. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $19.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OESX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Orion Energy Systems to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Energy Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of energy-efficient lighting and building controls solutions. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, the company specializes in designing, manufacturing and deploying LED lighting fixtures and integrated energy management systems for commercial and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes a range of LED light fixtures, smart sensors, networked controls and cloud-based energy management software.

