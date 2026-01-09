Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,102 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,707,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,823,625,000 after buying an additional 377,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,724,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,022,059,000 after buying an additional 125,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,423,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,042,107,000 after acquiring an additional 115,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $3,268,830,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuit by 13.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,485,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,745,492,000 after acquiring an additional 407,078 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Intuit from $870.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $739.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $790.00.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $652.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $656.76 and its 200-day moving average is $692.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.81%.

Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen initiated coverage with a “buy” and a $802 price target (~23% above current levels), a high-profile bullish call that can attract momentum and institutional interest. TD Cowen Buy on Intuit

TD Cowen initiated coverage with a “buy” and a $802 price target (~23% above current levels), a high-profile bullish call that can attract momentum and institutional interest. Positive Sentiment: Truist started coverage with a “buy” and a $739 target, another institutional endorsement that supports demand for the stock among growth-oriented investors. Truist Initiates on Intuit

Truist started coverage with a “buy” and a $739 target, another institutional endorsement that supports demand for the stock among growth-oriented investors. Positive Sentiment: Coverage and features on Intuit’s SMB Media Labs (CES) describe a shift into advertising/media products for small businesses — a potential new revenue stream that supports longer-term growth expectations. Intuit SMB MediaLabs at CES

Coverage and features on Intuit’s SMB Media Labs (CES) describe a shift into advertising/media products for small businesses — a potential new revenue stream that supports longer-term growth expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst write-ups and roundups (Zacks, 24/7 Wall St.) reiterate Wall Street’s generally bullish stance and recap recent calls; useful for sentiment but not a new fundamental catalyst by itself. Zacks: Wall Street Views on Intuit

Analyst write-ups and roundups (Zacks, 24/7 Wall St.) reiterate Wall Street’s generally bullish stance and recap recent calls; useful for sentiment but not a new fundamental catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Market writeups noting TurboTax seasonality and long-term performance support recurring-revenue narratives and the recently declared $1.20 quarterly dividend, but these are expected/known factors rather than fresh catalysts. MarketBeat Intuit Summary

Market writeups noting TurboTax seasonality and long-term performance support recurring-revenue narratives and the recently declared $1.20 quarterly dividend, but these are expected/known factors rather than fresh catalysts. Negative Sentiment: CEO Sasan Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares at ~$650.10 on Jan. 7 (disclosed in an SEC Form 4) — a large $26.65M disposition that reduces his direct holding ~75% and is often viewed by the market as a negative signal despite routine non-fundamental reasons for insider sales. SEC Form 4 – Goodarzi Sale

CEO Sasan Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares at ~$650.10 on Jan. 7 (disclosed in an SEC Form 4) — a large $26.65M disposition that reduces his direct holding ~75% and is often viewed by the market as a negative signal despite routine non-fundamental reasons for insider sales. Negative Sentiment: CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares (~$840k) recently and disclosed a large percentage cut in his direct holding — another insider sale that can weigh on sentiment even if unrelated to company fundamentals. SEC Form 4 – Aujla Sale

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total transaction of $840,329.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,390.56. This trade represents a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.43, for a total transaction of $50,507,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,669,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,067,953.12. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393 in the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.