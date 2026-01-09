Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 14,960 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,960 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $11,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 9.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,711,000 after buying an additional 94,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $444,613,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.7% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 888,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 740,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,290,000 after buying an additional 335,634 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $460.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.98, a PEG ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.92. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $288.63 and a 12 month high of $526.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $467.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 17.42%.The company had revenue of $342.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (up previously from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $474.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.63.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that focuses on identity security and privileged access management. Its core mission is to protect organizations from cyber threats that target privileged accounts, credentials and secrets that can provide attackers with broad access to critical systems. CyberArk’s offerings are designed to help enterprises control, monitor and secure privileged credentials across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, reducing the risk of lateral movement and data breaches.

The company delivers a suite of software and cloud services that address privileged access, secrets management, endpoint privilege management and identity-based threat detection.

