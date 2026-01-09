Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.00.

Ryerson stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. Ryerson has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.280–0.220 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryerson will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,377,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter valued at $4,032,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Ryerson during the third quarter valued at about $3,522,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Ryerson during the second quarter valued at about $2,403,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ryerson by 34.9% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 364,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 94,197 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson, Inc is a North American metals distributor and processor serving a broad range of industrial and manufacturing end markets. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company supplies carbon steels, stainless alloys, aluminum, brass and copper products to customers across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Through its extensive branch network, Ryerson provides just-in-time delivery and comprehensive inventory management solutions to support complex production schedules and tight lead-time requirements.

In addition to raw material distribution, Ryerson offers a suite of value-added processing services, including laser and plasma cutting, plate burning, sawing, shearing, forming, drilling and welding.

