Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.55.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $330.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $329.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.93. Amgen has a 12 month low of $260.55 and a 12 month high of $346.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $177.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 162.59%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total transaction of $299,253.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,251.68. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. LOM Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the third quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

