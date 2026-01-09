StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Has $11.12 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF $IDMO

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,477 shares during the period. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $11,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $975,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 388,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,925 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 266,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 112,176 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 158,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IDMO opened at $56.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $57.21.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap. IDMO was launched on Feb 24, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

