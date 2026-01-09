StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Sells 18,740 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,740 shares during the quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JAAA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,410,000 after acquiring an additional 45,731 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,431,000 after purchasing an additional 541,897 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 643,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,661,000 after purchasing an additional 37,124 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,702,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,477,000 after purchasing an additional 35,704 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

